Olathe Fire Department mourns death of chaplain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Fire Department is mourning the death of its chaplain.

The department announced in a tweet Friday morning that long-time volunteer Chaplain Rick Giardine died Thursday after an illness.

Yesterday beloved Chaplain Rick Giardine passed away after an illness. Chaplain Rick began his volunteer service to us, our families and the Olathe community on Sept. 2, 2003. We take pride knowing he was not only a friend but a member of our family. "Padre" you will be missed! pic.twitter.com/kuspzEYzKj — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) October 1, 2021

Giardine had volunteered as the department’s chaplain since September 2003.

“We take pride knowing he was not only a friend but a member of our family,” the department tweeted. “‘Padre,’ you will be missed.”

Funeral and service arrangements were not immediately available.