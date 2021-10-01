Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olathe Fire Department mourns death of chaplain

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy Olathe Fire Department
Chaplain Rick Giardine
ChaplainGirardine.jpeg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 12:07:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Fire Department is mourning the death of its chaplain.

The department announced in a tweet Friday morning that long-time volunteer Chaplain Rick Giardine died Thursday after an illness.

Giardine had volunteered as the department’s chaplain since September 2003.

“We take pride knowing he was not only a friend but a member of our family,” the department tweeted. “‘Padre,’ you will be missed.”

Funeral and service arrangements were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage