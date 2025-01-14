Olathe firefighters train for ice rescues to tackle the unexpected in winter’s coldest moments

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

In the winter months, signs warn against walking or skating on ice are common around lakes and creeks in the Kansas City metro. However, the Olathe Fire Department still trains for ice rescues every year—preparing for the worst-case scenario.

"We don’t have anybody else to call. We have to solve whatever problem arises," said Captain Matt Essex, Olathe Fire Department.

Ice conditions in Kansas are unpredictable, Essex says this makes each rescue unique.

Tim Hellhake No ice skating

"The conditions are different every time, so you can’t prepare for everything. You have to adjust on the fly,” said Essex.

Every year, the department comes out to practice ice and water rescues. They know to expect the unexpected. The firefighters were practicing challenging conditions on Sunday, with heavy snow on the ice and limited visibility.

For the drill, there's a firefighter playing a victim, a rescuer who gets them from the water, and a haul team to pull the victim and rescuer to safety.

Jason Gould Captain Matt Essex

"It takes a lot of manpower to get them off the ice," said Essex. “Their footing is bad, and they can't really see.”

Rescuers work quickly, battling not only the ice but also the freezing cold water temperatures. During the drill, the water was between 32 to 50 degrees.

“Athletes who get in an ice bath, that water temperature is between 50 and 60 degrees,” said Essex.

Jason Gould Ice rescue drill

Olathe firefighters have responded to ice rescues involving people, vehicles, and even pets. Pets and wildlife are a common ice rescue call. They respond to them all. Essex said the goal is simple: prevent rescuers from becoming victims themselves.

"That’s just the nature of the fire service,” said Essex.