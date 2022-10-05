Olathe Health to join University of Kansas Health System

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Health announced Wednesday morning the organization has signed a letter of intent to join the University of Kansas Health System.

"We know both organizations share a commitment to providing the very best care to patients in our region," said Tammy Peterman, president of the Kansas City division of KU Health System. "Because of this, we're signing an LOI, and that was a natural progression of our existing relationship."

Peterman explained discussions of the agreement began in 2019, and that in recent years, KU Health System work with Olathe Health has increased, working together to bring specialty physicians in vascular surgery, plastic surgery and neurology to patients.

The merge will bring "significant investments" to infrastructure and technology at preexisting Olathe Health facilities.

The letter of intent, signed by both organizations, states that Olathe Health services and physician recruitment will be expanded. Patients of both organizations will also be able to continue to see their current providers.

Stan Holm, president and CEO of Olathe Health, also announced that Olathe Health's 200-300 associates will become KU Health System employees.

"We're excited to extend our highly specialized provider network to the Olathe Health service area, including southern Johnson County and beyond," KU Health System President and CEO Bob Page said.