Olathe Hobby Lobby store site of alleged disability discrimination lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Friday filed a lawsuit against national retailer Hobby Lobby in connection to an employment case at its Olathe store.

In the lawsuit, the EEOC alleges that a female cashier at the store needed to bring her fully trained service dog to work to help alleviate PTSD symptoms, anxiety and depression.

The lawsuit alleges the store’s human resources representative turned down the request, citing concerns that others might be allergic, trip over the dog or that the dog could break items in the store.

The EEOC notes that Hobby Lobby allows customers to bring service dogs and other dogs into the Olathe store.

Unable to perform her work without the help of a service dog, the lawsuit alleges the store eventually terminated the employee.

“Millions of Americans are successful, productive workers despite having mental health conditions that can be debilitating,” said Andrea G. Baran, regional attorney for the EEOC’s St. Louis District office. “The ADA ensures equal employment opportunity for these individuals, including those who are assisted by service animals.”

—