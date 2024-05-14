Olathe, KCK Red Lobster locations listed as closed as chain fights for survival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurant chain Red Lobster temporarily closed 87 locations — including locations in Kansas City, Kansas, and Olathe — as it fights for survival.

The company’s website lists the KCK and Olathe locations as “closed.” An additional restaurant in Jefferson City, Missouri, is among the stores affected.

Other Red Lobster locations across the area — including Overland Park, Independence, Lee's Summit and on NW Barry Road — were not impacted by Tuesday's temporary closures.

Of the 87 locations that have been temporarily closed, 48 are being auctioned off to the highest bidder, with TageX Brands overseeing the auction process. The KCK, Olathe and Jefferson City stores are not included in the locations being auctioned off.

Bloomberg reported earlier this year the chain was considering a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in an effort to restructure debt.

