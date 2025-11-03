Olathe launches railroad crossing study to improve traffic delays, safety

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

It's common knowledge that people living in, working in, or visiting Olathe get stuck daily by train traffic.

Now, the city of Olathe will conduct a comprehensive study of nine railroad crossings to examine traffic patterns and safety issues.

The city's Assistant Engineer Therese Vink said the study will serve as a master plan for potential improvements to railroad infrastructure and safety measures.

"Can we raise any of them?" Vink said. "Can we lower any of them? Can we close any of them? Is there anything we can do to significantly increase pedestrian safety?"

The study received approval through recently secured grant funding and will begin in early 2026. The study is expected to last one to two years.

Sondra Kirkpatrick, owner of Junk and Disorderly, 207 W. Dennis Ave., in Olathe, experiences the impact of the railroad firsthand at her business, which is near one of the railroad crossings under review.

"Every 10 to 15 minutes it impacts us," Kirkpatrick said. "Sometimes it's a two-minute train, and sometimes it's a 15-minute train."

Local drivers share similar frustrations with frequent delays at train crossings. Stephen Pruitt, who was visiting antique shops in the area, said he encounters train traffic regularly.

"We certainly experience the traffic of the trains every time we come to Olathe," Pruitt said.

Kirkpatrick hopes the study will lead to concrete solutions for the community.

"The studies are going to actually prove that we're not just here complaining about, you know... the railroad tracks," Kirkpatrick said.

