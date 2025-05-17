Olathe man, 34, killed in single-vehicle crash on I-435 in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old man from Olathe was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 in Lenexa early Saturday morning.

Brady F. Toole was driving a Ford pickup truck northbound on I-435 in the third lane from the left.

The Ford then left that lane and entered the lane next to the right shoulder.

The pickup then crossed the right shoulder and ran off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle entered the grass ditch and struck the wooden post of a Kansas Department of Transportation sign before sliding on the wet, muddy surface.

The Ford struck the southernmost bridge pillar of the 95th Street bridge.

The truck came to a stop with the front end against the bridge pillar and the remainder on the east side of the pillar.

