Olathe man sentenced for stealing firearms, transporting child porn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man has been sentenced to 97 months for stealing 41 firearms from a gun store in Raytown, and transporting child pornography on his cell phone into the United States from Mexico.

Frank Guereca, 24, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark for stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee and transporting child pornography.

On June 16, 2023, Guereca and two others backed a stolen U-Haul truck into the store in Raytown, entered the store and then stole 41 firearms.

One of the pistols was recovered in California, while two others were found in Mexico.

Guereca was arrested on April 25, 2024, as he attempted to cross back into the U.S. from Mexico. At the time, he had a Galaxy cell phone in his possession, which was seized by law enforcement.

A search of the phone revealed at least 250 images and 70 videos depicting child pornography, which Guereca transported into the U.S. from Mexico.

Guereca has previously crossed the border about 20 times since the burglary and theft in June 2023, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection records.

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