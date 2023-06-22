Thieves steal 41 guns from Raytown shop, owner estimates it will cost at least $50K including damage

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Raytown gun shop is one of three crime scenes in a gun heist.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for suspects who stole a Uhaul in Leavenworth, used it to steal guns from a federally licensed firearms dealer, then left the vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas.

The owner of Blue Steel Guns and Ammo told KSHB 41 he received tips on Wednesday, and he hopes they will lead to an arrest.

The store front is all fixed up now, so you wouldn't be able to tell what happened. It's not the first time they've been targeted, but it's the only time it cost them at least $50,000.

On Wednesday, it was business as usual at Blue Steel Guns and Ammo, but not even a week ago, they took their biggest hit since opening their doors 13 years ago.

"You didn't have to walk in, all you had to do was pull in the parking lot," said Steve Brackeen, owner of Blue Steel Guns & Ammo. "When I saw the giant hole, we realized a car came through it."

It's all on video — the stolen Uhaul truck backing through the business. Three people are seen coming from the back, with a fourth driving the truck.

Raytown gun shop burglary

It's not easy to break-in the shop.

"This building is a fortress, that's why I bought it," Brackeen said.

All it took was eight minutes for the thieves to smash three cases with a hammer, steal 41 handguns and get out.

"They didn't attempt to take anything else because it would take too much time," Brackeen said.

What's left behind is fresh paint and a bit of a different set up to slow them down if they come back.

"Lucky for them we're not here," Brackeen said. "We are prepared for them, that's all I can say about that."

Blue Steel's business hasn't slowed. Brackeen will be waiting on the call that those responsible are in custody.

"It'll be a court date I don't miss," he said. "When they summons, I'll be there."

He said what's done is done and his shop isn't going anywhere.

"You got four young men who just wrecked their entire life because it's a felony, a federal crime," Brackeen said. "They will go to prison, it's just a matter of time. They'll have plenty of time to think about what they did."

The ATF is the lead agency, but they're working with the Leavenworth Police Department and the KCK Police Department. No arrests have been made.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

