Olathe man who murdered his mother sentenced to over 30 years in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe man who killed his mother will spend more than 30 years in prison.

Johnson County Judge Thomas Sutherland sentenced Raymond T. McManness, 54, last week in the 2019 murder of Sharon McManness.

Olathe police found the 75-year-old McManness in a bed in her Olathe home.

Neighbors told KSHB 41 News that Raymond McManness lived with his mother until about six months before her death.

The elderly woman suffered from dementia, which Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe says can put a person at risk.

"Sometimes you'll see situations where personalities will change," Howe told KSHB 41 after Raymond McManness was charged with murder. "One of the concerns we have is that if people have dementia or other types of Alzheimer's, those types of attacks on their mental faculties can put them at risk to be victimized in many different ways."

The judge ordered McManness to register as a violent offender for 15 years, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

McManness also must pay $5,000 to the Crime Victim's Compensation Board.

