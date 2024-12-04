Olathe nonprofit Layne Project 4 Families has mission to safeguard children from contentious divorce

OLATHE, Kan. — The impact of divorce on kids can be tough, but addressing it is getting easier.

The Layne Project 4 Families in Olathe aims to safeguard children, providing support to families regardless of financial constraints.

"You see families out of court that are in total turmoil, where mom and dad are fighting and the kids are like, 'What's going to happen?' Or are scared," said Randy Spivey, board president of Layne Project 4 Families.

The Layne Project is a newly-transitioned nonprofit dedicated to helping those families.

Behind each door of the large house, you can find a cozy space, a therapy room, or a supervised parent visit room filled with parents and kids working to grow love.

"There's not as much tension of us co-parenting as there was before," said Jordan Mies, a parent who has gone through the program.

Phillip Dawson, who also went through the program, also spoke on the success he had.

"We've got to come to an understanding that there"s learning every single day," Dawson said.

Nathan Billings said though it can be challenging, going through the program is worth it.

"It's a big investment, but every effort is worth it; getting to see her smile and laugh is worth every bit of it," Billings said. "I started off doing therapeutic visits, and now we’ve transitioned to supervisors visits. She’s really one of the coolest people, if not the coolest person, I know; I’m fortunate to have a second opportunity."

Billings says it's a space to rebuild trust and comfort with his daughter.

"Especially for Nora, [his daughter] it's provided a safety net for her," Billings said. "She has so many questions about why I didn’t get to see her and why she wasn't allowed to see me."

Dawson talked about the impact it's had on his child.

"Our child understands that it's not just 'one home versus the other home,' not, 'I'm going to be at dad's house for a couple days,'" he said.

Layne Project 4 Families say high-conflict custody disputes can go unnoticed, which often lead to risks.

They say nearly 50% of children witness their parents relationship end, leading to significant risks such as:



a doubled dropout rate

a 16% increase in behavioral and emotional issues

doubled suicide risk

increased poverty rates (1.5 to 2 times more likely)

On Tuesday, the group invited family lawyers, family court judges, school counselors and teachers to see the space.

“We want to double the number of services we provide and we want to reach those parents who can’t afford it," Spivey said.

It’s currently a private service that can cost thousands of dollars for families, but they aim to make it cost covered next year through grants and donations.

Last year, the group served 287 families across the Kansas City area. Their goal is to raise $750,000 for families they can serve in 2025.

For more information, contact Carli Good at giving@TLP4Families.org.

