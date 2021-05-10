Olathe North baseball coach fired for racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe North High School baseball coach Pete Flood has been fired.

Flood was placed on administrative leave last week after being accused of using a racial slur when talking to the only Black player on the team.

The father of that player posted on social media that his son was playing rap music on a speaker during pregame warmups before a game with rival Olathe South when Flood confronted the player and said the team doesn’t “play that (racial slur) music.” He said that "country and rock" were the only acceptable types of pregame music.

41 Action News is not naming the parent or player at this time in an effort to respect their privacy.

"We didn't find out until after the game, after he made it home from the game," the parent told 41 Action News last week. "He (the coach) did it in the open, until this point he hasn't denied it. I think the fair thing and the right thing for my son and for the kids in the Olathe School District is for this guy to be banned."

When Flood was placed on administrative leave, it was recommended he be terminated.

The Olathe Board of Education held a special session Monday morning to discuss the outcome.

Board members voted 7-0 to accept the administration's recommendation to terminate Flood's teaching contract and employment from any and all positions he holds with the district.

“This board takes this seriously and we are committed to getting it right," they read in a statement. "The school district stands firmly against racism, discrimination and racial profiling of any kind."

Board members have asked the Department of Diversity and Engagement to develop a comprehensive plan to be presented to the board in August to tackle the topic of racism in the district because they believe this cannot be an isolated incident.

Going forward, there will be discussions about diversity training for staff and students.

The board president thanked the family of the student for bringing the "abhorrent behavior" forward so that the topic can be addressed.

