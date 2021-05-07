Olathe North baseball coach accused of using racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The father of the only Black player on the Olathe North baseball team posted Friday on social media that the school’s baseball coach used a racial slur while speaking to his son before a game.

When the player had rap music playing on a speaker connected to his phone during pregame warmups Thursday before a game with rival Olathe South, Eagles baseball coach Pete Flood confronted the player and said the team doesn’t “play that (racial slur) music,” according to the parent’s post.

41 Action News is not naming the parent or player at this time in an effort to respect their privacy.

Flood told the player “country and rock music” were the only acceptable types of pregame music.

The Olathe Public Schools Administration acknowledged the situation in an email to staff and parents Friday.

“We are aware of the situation involving a remark made by the head Olathe North baseball coach and are currently investigating the matter,” the district said in a statement. “Any allegation of this nature is taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated. I want to assure you that we will communicate more about this by the end of the day.”

The district said Olathe North’s game scheduled for Friday afternoon at Shawnee Mission South has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution for our student-athletes,” a district spokeswoman said.

Flood was the head football coach at Olathe North from 2006-11,leading the Eagles to the 2009 Class 6A state championship.

Before that, he’d been an assistant with the Olathe North and Olathe South football teams.

Flood worked as an assistant baseball and football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas from 2013 to 2018 before returning to Olathe North in the fall of 2018 as the head baseball coach and an assistant football coach.