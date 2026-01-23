Olathe North students get head start on healthcare careers through Medical Professions Academy

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

High school students at Olathe North are gaining a head start on healthcare careers through the Olathe School District's Medical Professions Academy, giving them real-world experience and connections that put them a step ahead.

It's a specialized program that prepares students for the competitive healthcare field in ways traditional high school courses don't compare.

Medical Professions Academy is a four-year program for students with interests in future healthcare careers that will require graduate school. This can include medical school, nursing school, PA school, pharmacy school, and more.

"Health care has always been a super in-demand field, but it's still a really competitive field, and that's almost kind of a paradox, because they really need people, but it's still really difficult to do," said Chris Elniff, head facilitator of the program.

Elniff said the academy is competitive. Students in the district can apply as eighth graders and go through a process that includes interviews, essays, and teacher recommendations.

"It's really rewarding to teach students who have this kind of motivation," he said.

Senior Lauren Kirkpatrick has been in the academy since her freshman year.

I've always really liked puzzles," she said. "And I just think the human body is like one of the biggest puzzles. I just think it's so cool how everything fits together so perfectly."

The academy provides opportunities for hands-on experiences that extend beyond the classroom. Senior Zander Gluckman landed a summer internship that turned into a school-year job at Olathe Medical Center.

"It's prepared me for everything, the life sciences, the biotechnology that we've learned. It helps. It's definitely going to help me excel," Gluckman said. "I wouldn't trade this experience for anything."

This class is an investment, and those involved in the academy point to its valuable return.

"It's basically almost like a sorority, like an academic sorority, like you just create so many close-knit relationships," Kirkpatrick said. "All of my friends are from here.:

The program addresses a critical need in healthcare by preparing the next generation of medical professionals while they're still in high school, potentially helping fill gaps in a field that needs qualified workers.

"I love the community, and I do want to stay and contribute," Kirkpatrick said.

