KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department needs help locating 24-year-old Ameera Harb.

Ameera was last seen on foot in the 11100 block of South Lone Elm Road about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a green coat, orange pants and carrying a purse.

She is listed as endangered due to a medical diagnosis.

You're asked to call Olathe Police at 931-971-6363 if you see her.