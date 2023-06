KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man last seen on June 3.

Samuel Allen, 36, was last seen on foot in Kansas City, Missouri, according to police.

Allen, who has several alias names including Turtle, is known to change his hair color.

He has several tattoos including a turtle on his right cheek.

Anyone who sees Allen is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6363.

