KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Gary Noel Wallace, 76, was last at about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Parker Street.

Wallace was last seen wearing a black coat, blue slacks, white socks and black shoes.

Police believe he's driving a white 2010 Honda CRV with Kansas license plate 4790AHP.

Anyone who sees Wallace is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at (913)-971-6363.

—