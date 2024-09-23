Olathe Police Department announced Monday the death of one of its officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe Police Department sergeant has died, the department announced Monday in a social media post.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Sgt. Greg Richardson," the department stated in a post on X. "Sgt. Richardson will be greatly missed by his family, friends, brothers and sisters in blue, and the Olathe Community."

The cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story. and may be updated.

