Olathe Police Department investigating after vehicle recovered from lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is investigating the circumstances behind a vehicle that was discovered at Lake Olathe on Wednesday.

The vehicle was initially discovered during a joint training exercise between the Olathe Fire Department and Garmin Marine Division earlier this Spring.

An initial investigation found the vehicle has been submerged for quite sometime. No other details of the vehicle were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

