Olathe police identify 15-year-old as victim in fatal crash on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police have identified the person who was killed after being struck multiple times on Interstate 35 as a 15-year-old from Olathe.

Officers first responded to the scene around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a fatal crash.

When they arrived, the teen was found dead after being hit multiple times.

The drivers involved in the incident stayed at the scene and were in contact with law enforcement.

Northbound I-35 was closed south of Santa Fe Street along with the access ramps from West 151st Street and Old 56 Highway to northbound I-35 for a few hours while crews worked the crash.

