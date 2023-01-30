Olathe police launch investigation after woman found dead inside hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Olathe have launched a death investigation after finding a woman dead inside a hotel on Sunday morning.

According to the department, officers responded to the hotel located in the 20600 block of west 151st Street at around 11:56 a.m.

Police were called because hotel employees reported the woman failed to check out of her room.

Though the woman's identity was immediately released, police said she is 53 years old.

The department didn't immediately say if foul play was suspected.

