Olathe Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for help finding 13-year-old Madison J. McMullen.

Madison is five foot eight inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 1700 block of South Lindenwood Drive.

Madison was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and an unknown style/color shirt.

The case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.