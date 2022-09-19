Olathe Runaway teen is found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Olathe Police say the teen was located and found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Olathe Police department is asking for help to find an endangered runaway teenager.

16-year-old Austin Riles is about six feet tall, 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen in the 600 block of South Lakehurst Drive, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey shorts.

Austin is listed as endangered due to comments of self-harm.

This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

