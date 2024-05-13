Olathe Police need help to find missing man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Police need help from the public to find 25-year-old Luis Angel Flores-Garcia.

He was last seen leaving his home near the 1000 block of East Northview Street on May 9th.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, khaki pants and black and gray Nike shoes.

Luis has earrings in both of his ears.

Police say he does not have a vehicle and his direction of travel is unknown.

Police say he is listed as endangered because of statements of self-harm.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you're asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

