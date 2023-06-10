KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police need the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old man last seen Friday in an Olathe neighborhood.

George Junior Sewell is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Police said he has white hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green Army Veteran hat, a light blue shirt, light blue jeans and black shoes.

He was last seen in the 1400 block of East 123rd Street.



George is driving a black, 2022, Mitsubishi Outlander with a South Carolina handicap tag, 280220W.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.