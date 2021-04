KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager.

Kristofer Washington, 13, was last seen near 1300 North Ridge Parkway around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

He is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he is believed to be wearing white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.