Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olathe police seek help to locate missing, endangered 47-year-old man

Jeffrey Rauenzahn.jpg
Olathe Police Department
The Olathe Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man, Jeffrey Rauenzahn, who was last seen in the 15400 block of West 165th Street on July 27.<br/>
Jeffrey Rauenzahn.jpg
Jeffrey Rauenzahn truck.jpg
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:51:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man, who police say is “endangered.”

Jeffrey Rauenzahn was last seen in the 15400 block of West 165th Street on Wednesday, July 27, according to Olathe police.

He has been acting abnormally and made some comments expressing self-harm, according to police.

He was driving a black, four-door 2021 Ford F-150 with a personalized Kansas tag “RDGCRFT.”

Jeffrey Rauenzahn truck.jpg
The Olathe Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 47-year-old man, Jeffrey Rauenzahn, who was last seen in the 15400 block of West 165th Street on July 27. Pictured is the truck he may be driving.

Rauenzahn is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 196 pounds with salt-and-pepper hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Rauenzahn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock