Olathe Proud Boys member sentenced to over 4 years in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot

William Norman Chrestman of Olathe, was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 13:42:08-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Proud Boys member from Olathe, Kansas, was sentenced Friday to over four years in prison and three years of supervised released for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

William Chrestman pleaded guilty in October to obstructing the joint session of Congress that certified Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win and for threatening to assault a federal officer.

Chrestman was sentenced to 55 months for both felony convictions, and the sentences will run consecutively. Following his prison sentence, Chrestman will be on supervised release for three years.

He was also ordered by Judge Timothy J. Kelly in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Chrestman brought an axe handle, gas mask, helmet and other tactical gear when he traveled with other KCK-area Proud Boys members to Washington D.C. for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the Associated Press.

