Olathe Public Schools asks voters to approve $389 million bond for consolidations, upgrades

Olathe Public Schools voters will decide on the fate of a $389 million bond referendum on March 3.

The district said the bond will cover some school consolidations, building and classroom upgrades, technology improvements, and more.

If passed, students from Fairview Elementary and Northview Elementary would consolidate into a new building where Northview is now.

Central Elementary and Ridgeview Elementary would also consolidate into a new building, located at the current site of Central Elementary.

The district is also looking ahead to more school closures and consolidations.

At a recent school board meeting, officials cited declining enrollment and overall costs increasing as reasons for the consolidation efforts. They discussed a three-phase, multi-year plan that would look at other schools to consider for consolidation.

"I can see how they're offering, here's the problem, here's the solution, but the problem here with it is, how long is the solution going to take?" Olathe Schools parent Samantha Bashaw said.

Bashaw has a child in elementary school. She said she recognizes the need for a solution but hopes all consolidation plans are done thoughtfully since change is hard for kids.

"I do understand the infrastructure part of wanting to reconstruct any type of schools that are blighted," Bashaw said. "It makes me question, is it going to be more elementary schools getting closed and those little kiddos getting kind of just displaced and put into other schools?"

