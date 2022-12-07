Olathe Public Schools could shift start, end times due to 'all-time high' bus driver shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Public Schools district is struggling with a bus driver shortage and may shift school start and ends times as a result.

In a letter to families, the district said that despite recruitment efforts, it's reached an "all-time high" of shortages this school year.

The district said it has a substantial waitlist for families for transportation.

Due to the shortage, buses often arrive at bus stops 30 minutes late for pickups and drop-offs.

"This challenge is here to stay," the district said in the letter. "As a district, we have reached a critical point where we need to take action to find a solution in the near future."

The district asks families to complete this survey by Friday, Dec. 16.

A committee, which will include parents and staff from the district, will later review the surveys for possible solutions.

