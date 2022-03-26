Olathe Public Schools cuts library clerk position amid budget adjustments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Public Schools has eliminated the library clerk position for the 2022-23 school year amid anticipated budget challenges, the school district confirmed Saturday.

The district said that as it enters a phase where it needs to "make budget adjustments and realignments," some positions may be eliminated to help the district balance its budget.

All staff who held the role of an eliminated position will be given the opportunity to reapply for open positions in demand in the district.

"The district is working to minimize the impact on students while working to operate within a balanced budget. The budget challenges come from declining enrollment, the decrease in Board of Tax Appeals funding that is given to fast growing districts as new facilities are opened, increased operations costs and other unforeseen budget challenges related to the pandemic," Olathe Public Schools said in a statement.

The district confirmed that budget realignment will impact all schools and departments across the district, and staff will see "reductions in budgets and school budgets."

"As always, the district is committed to limiting the impact on students," Olathe Public Schools said.

