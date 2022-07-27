Olathe Public Schools hiring for variety of positions ahead of school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the 2022-2023 school year approaches, the Olathe Public Schools district is hiring for a variety of positions.

They range from paraeducators and administrative assistants, to custodians, HVAC technicians, warehouse support and more.

The district said it's offering shifts ranging from 30 to 60 minutes during 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This will allow high school students to apply for the food services team.

The district has close to 200 positions open, and anyone interested in applying can do so by visiting this link .

People can also call the Human Resource department at (913)-780-7000 with more questions.

