Olathe Public Schools mourns loss of Rolling Ridge Elementary School principal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Public Schools community is mourning the loss of Dr. John Ernst, Rolling Ridge Elementary School principal, after he passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer.

"In the last few years, many of you wore shirts that said '#ErnstStrong' and 'Never Say Quit,'" the district said in a Facebook post. "As we reflect today, we know that is the message that will echo in our halls – to always support each other and to never give up."

Ernst served as the principal of Rolling Ridge for nine years. In 2016, he was named the Kansas National Distinguished Principal of the Year by the National Association of Elementary School Principals organization. He was also previously recognized as the Kansas District 1 National Distinguished Principal.

"Please join us in extending our heartfelt sympathy to the Ernst family," the Facebook post said.

