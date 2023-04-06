Olathe Public Schools to discuss 'potential interventions' at Thursday meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Public Schools will discuss "possible interventions" for the upcoming school year but will not recommend a final bell schedule at Thursday night's meeting.

While district officials were scheduled to propose a final bell schedule at the meeting, administrators announced Wednesday there would be no recommendation this week.

"[Thursday's] Board of Education transportation agenda item will not include a recommendation for a change to the bell schedule and will focus on previously-discussed interventions for next school year that will need to take place," according to the district's website.

Over the past several months, the district has facilitated "many difficult conversations" while looking to families for input and feedback on transportation issues.

As such, Thursday's meeting will focus on:



Continued and/or increased rolling transportation blackouts;

Reduction and/or elimination of safety variances in transportation;

Reduction and/or elimination of pay ride transportation services;

Adjustments to 21st Century Academy transportation services;

Bus stop consolidation;

Further reductions in field trip availability;

Continued early dismissal and missed class time for athletic and activity events.

The district says it realizes transportation challenges affect students, staff and families, but "tough decisions will have to be made."

Anyone interested in watching Thursday's Board of Education meeting can do so at 5:45 p.m. via the Olathe Public Schools YouTube page.

