Olathe receives nearly $700,000 federal grant to improve road and traffic safety

The city of Olathe is set to receive nearly $700,000 in federal infrastructure funding to improve road and traffic safety across the community as part of their comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

The Safe Streets for All grant follows the Safety Action Plan adopted in September 2025. City of Olathe spokesperson Cody Kennedy said the grant will help fund speed limit adjustments, a quick-build demonstration project for traffic safety, and road safety audits for priority roadways.

The grant will target high-priority areas, which include parts of Highway 56, Kansas Highway 7, and projects along Santa Fe Street.

The choice of those roadways were based on extensive community engagement that generated over 140 online survey responses, 600 interactive map comments, and input from more than 300 community members during in-person events.

Sondra Kirkpatrick, owner of Junk N Disorderly in Olathe, has seen the need for these improvements firsthand. Her business sits near one of the areas targeted for safety enhancements.

"We've had three car accidents probably in the last two months," Kirpatrick said. "Go ahead and look — maybe more. Those are just the ones that we were here to witness"

The safety concerns extend beyond her business location.

"My husband was at the corner of Hwy 56 and Lone Elm, he was turning right, got rear ended by the trash truck," Kirkpatrick said.

U.S. Representative Sharice Davids announced and advocated for the grant funding, emphasizing the comprehensive approach to traffic safety improvements.

"Olathe is looking at doing just that, you know, trying to figure out how to get safer roads, safer sidewalks, stronger enforcement, and ultimately saving lives," Davids said.

Davids also talked about the oversight process for federal infrastructure dollars.

"These federal dollars have to go through a significant vetting process, and Olathe has done all of those things," Davids said.

Potential improvements include crosswalk visibility enhancements, curb extensions, resurfacing, and turn lanes.