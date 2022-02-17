Olathe residents embrace winter weather, spend time outside

OLATHE, Kan. — Some people are determined to get out and get some things done no matter the weather.

Olathe resident Elizabeth Burns and her 3-year-old daughter, Gwen, bundled up in snow gear Thursday and went outside to have some fun in the snow.

Burns said the choice to go outside is rooted in a bigger purpose. Burns and her family are participating in the 1,000 hours outside challenge, which is a way to combat the amount of time children spend looking at screens.

"It's been our goal to get outside as much as possible in the calendar year, and we are really working hard to embrace that there's no bad weather only bad gear so we bundled up and came out to play," Burns said.

She said her family has made getting outside every single day, no matter the weather, a top priority.

"It has helped all of us tremendously, every member of our family has benefited greatly from being outside," Burns said. "We are all more tired at the end of the day, so we get better sleep and then that makes a better day the next day so I love it."

It was also a productive day for Olathe North High School senior Hastin Terry who chose to spend his free time clearing his walkway of snow.

"I'd probably rather be at school and rather it be warm weather, but I don't mind shoveling snow either," Terry said.

Just a few streets over, Adis Stults prefers to spend snowy days hard at work on his homemade snowplow.

"It's better than sitting there watching TV and getting old," Stults said. "You're better off doing something, you'll live a lot longer."

After doing his own driveway, he always spreads the love around the neighborhood and said he likes to help others and doesn't want to be bored.

"It's not that enjoyable sometimes, but you know you don't let the weather dictate what you're going to do, if you decide to do some thing go ahead and do it or at least try," Stults said.

His only regret - not building an enclosed cab onto his plow.

"That's not very smart, so if I had to do it over again I would look for something that had a nice heater in it and was closed in and that way you could stay warm," Stults said.