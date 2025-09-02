KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Olathe residents near 175th and Lone Elm plan to make their voices heard when City Council hears reports about a cold storage facility proposed near their neighborhood.

Olathe residents oppose massive cold storage facility near their neighborhood

The Olathe Planning Commission denied the proposal last month, but the City Council will vote on it Sept. 16.

Neighbors across from the proposed 2.2 million square feet of warehouse space worry the area isn't ready for industrial development. One of their main concerns is the height — a 140-foot-tall building that would stick out against the otherwise suburban and rural landscape of the area.

“We like to be able to look and see clear skies and be able to enjoy the quietness of the neighborhood," said Janice Rummel, Nottington Creek Neighborhood HOA president.

The developer, Lineage Logistics, is asking for $670 million in bonds and says the project will create 735 jobs over the next 10 years.

The company believes it will bring economic growth, but when KSHB 41 spoke to some neighbors in August, they said Lineage Logistics hasn't addressed their concerns about chemicals, light pollution or road capacity. That's why the Planning Commission denied the proposal.

"The OSHA, the safety concerns, the traffic concerns, the lights, all of the list of concerns, our property values," said Rummel.

John Reinhart, a Nottington Creek neighbor, expressed concerns about traffic as well.

"With the increase in truck traffic brought on by this proposed facility, I don't know what we're going to be able to do. It's going to be very challenging," Reinhart said.

The Olathe City Council will hear two reports related to bonds and tax breaks for the project, plus hold the public hearing. Council will then vote on Sept. 16.

