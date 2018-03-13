Olathe restaurant owner accused of identity theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe barbecue restaurant owner is facing accusations of credit card fraud.

Mathew Sander is facing 19 different charges in three separate cases.

Sander owns Smokin' Joe's BBQ.

He's charged with seven counts of identity theft, one count of felony theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft and criminal use of a credit card.

Charging documents say he used credit cards that weren't his.

The documents name witnesses from Sander's restaurant, Cabela's, Party Time Liquor, the Kansas City BBQ store, Kohl's, Home Depot, Bed Bath and Beyond, Garozzo's and Academy Sports.