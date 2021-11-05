Olathe School Board approves changes to its COVID-19 mask mandate to begin after Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to approve changes in its masking policy that will begin after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Students in ninth through12th grade will have the option to wear a mask beginning Nov. 29 at the district's five high schools.

Current district policy is universal masking for students in grades K-12.

The district will begin a test to stay program Monday, Nov. 9, at its Lindenwood Business Center, 400 North Rogers Road in Olathe, according to Anjanette Tolman, executive director of special services for the district.

Tolman also said there is no plan to offer COVID-19 vaccines for students ages five through 11 at any of the district's schools.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard shows the district had 37 new cases of COVID-19 from Oct. 22 through Oct. 28.

Nearly 30,000 students attend Olathe schools, making it the second-largest district in Kansas and the largest school district in the Kansas City metro area.

