Olathe School Board member, censured earlier this year, resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe School Board member Brian Connell resigned at Thursday night's meeting.

The Olathe School District's Board of Education censured Connell in May, removing him from all leadership positions and committee assignments.

At the time, the board said he was "disruptive" during meetings and "inhibiting" board members from conducting business.

During Thursday night's meeting, the school board approved an agenda item that would have allowed Connell to return to serving on committees, but shortly after the vote, he resigned his position on the board.

His resignation is effective January 7th.