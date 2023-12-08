Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olathe School Board member, censured earlier this year, resigns

Brain Connell May 4 Olathe Meeting.png
Olathe School District
Screen grab of video of the Olathe School District's Board of Education meeting on May 4, 2023.
Brain Connell May 4 Olathe Meeting.png
Posted at 4:01 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 05:01:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe School Board member Brian Connell resigned at Thursday night's meeting.

The Olathe School District's Board of Education censured Connell in May, removing him from all leadership positions and committee assignments.

At the time, the board said he was "disruptive" during meetings and "inhibiting" board members from conducting business.

During Thursday night's meeting, the school board approved an agenda item that would have allowed Connell to return to serving on committees, but shortly after the vote, he resigned his position on the board.

His resignation is effective January 7th.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone