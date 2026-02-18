Olathe school board responds to community concerns about federal immigration operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District's Board of Education addressed ongoing community questions about federal immigration operations in a letter to parents Tuesday night.

The district said many of those community questions surrounded the district’s role as Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conduct operations.

“In the unlikely event that any enforcement agency comes to a building, office staff are directed to inform our district’s Safety Service department, who will arrive on site and work directly with the agency to minimize disruption to the school day,” the district said in Tuesday night’s letter.

Those procedures were previously established, the district said, “to protect the safety of our students and staff, and to ensure compliance with all local, state, and federal laws.”

“Our student information is protected by law, and the district does not disclose educational records without a court order,” the district said in the letter. “In addition, no visitors are admitted to our buildings without presenting valid identification.”

KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig heard from concerned Olathe residents earlier this week following ICE operations in the city earlier this month.

RELATED | Kansas lawmakers respond to confirmed ICE activity in Olathe

"People are scared," Makenzi Smith, an attorney in Olathe, said Monday. "People are not going to birthday parties, they are avoiding going to work, they're trying to just hunker down and stay where they are."

Community members react to reports of ICE operations in Olathe

Read the full letter from the Olathe school board below:

Olathe Public Schools Community,

Over the past few weeks, we have heard from students, parents, staff and community members with concerns related to current events involving immigration and federal agencies. Many have raised questions about the role of school districts in these matters. Please know that as a Board of Education and public school district, we are unwavering in our commitment to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students. We educate every student in accordance with federal law and with the foundation of our Notice of Non-Discrimination.

In our Olathe Public Schools, our primary mission is to educate every student in a safe, inclusive, and supportive learning environment. When we say all students, we truly mean every child who walks through our doors - regardless of their background, ability or circumstance.

Public education in the United States is built on the foundational principle that public schools serve all students. This enduring commitment defines our nation’s public school system: every child has the right to public education. We are proud to uphold that responsibility each day and remain steadfast in our dedication to ensuring every student is empowered to succeed and that their perspective is valued.

We have shared this with our parents and staff members previously, and we want to be clear that our practices have not changed. Our student information is protected by law, and the district does not disclose educational records without a court order. In addition, no visitors are admitted to our buildings without presenting valid identification. In the unlikely event that any enforcement agency comes to a building, office staff are directed to inform our district's Safety Services department, who will arrive on site and work directly with the agency to minimize disruption to the school day. These procedures were established well before this school year to protect the safety of our students and staff and to ensure compliance with all local, state, and federal laws.

It is a privilege to be entrusted with your children’s education and care. Their safety, growth, and achievement guide every decision we make. If you have any questions, concerns, or need further assistance, please feel free to contact your student’s principal, who can address them directly.

Sincerely,

Dr. Stacey Yurkovich – Board of Education President

Julie Steele – Board of Education Vice President

—

—