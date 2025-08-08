Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Olathe School Board votes to repurpose Westview Elementary School

The vote does not impact students for the upcoming school year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School Board voted Thursday night to repurpose Westview Elementary School for the 2026-2027 school year.

The motion passed 6-0.

The district says the school, located just northeast of K-7 and Parker Street has seen a 40% decline in enrollment since 2015.

The board says the school will be repurposed into an alternative learning center because they say the need for specialized education in the district has increased.

The board says they will start looking at the redrawing of school boundaries in September.

