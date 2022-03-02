Olathe School District patrons vote to approve $298.3 million dollar no tax-rate bond issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District has big plans for the hundreds of millions of dollars in the no tax-rate bond issue voters approved Tuesday.

More than 67% of voters said they wanted the improvements promised in the bond election.

“Today, I am grateful for our Olathe Public Schools community for the opportunity to positively impact our students and their future,” Brent Yeager, Olathe School District superintendent said in a release. “We have a long-standing history of support within our community and success with previous bond elections, and we thank you for continuing to invest in high quality schools and education right here in Olathe through this bond.”

Information posted on the district's website stated the bond proposal would touch every student in the district.

The main areas identified for improvement are growth and reinvestment, technology and innovation and students experience.

The district is the Kansas City area's largest, with nearly 30,000 students.

One project, estimated at more than $60 million dollars, will replace the aging Santa Fe Trail Middle School.

In addition, more than $60 million will provide upgrades to the district's technology, including 3,400 laptops for elementary students.

Playgrounds at 34 elementary schools will get new surfaces and equipment.

The district, known for its powerhouse football programs, will spend $4,000,000 for turf replacement at four high schools.