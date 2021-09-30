Olathe School District superintendent sends letter to families after racist sign circulates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a racist sign put together by students that included the Olathe School District, the district's superintendent issued a message to families on Thursday.

In the message, Superintendent Dr. Brent Yeager said the district's department of diversity and engagement is working to address concerns from students related to the incident.

"I am deeply saddened that this happened in our community," Yeager said. "However, this should serve as message to all of us to come together, to create positive change. Creating an inclusive community is incumbent on all of us."

On Wednesday, the district told KSHB 41 News that efforts to improve diversity and inclusion were already in the works .

This includes implementing new cultural curriculum such as Black American studies and women's studies.

