Olathe School District to consider harsher punishment for harassment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe School District is considering increasing the penalty for harassment after incidents involving racial harassment against a high school student.

“The recent incident at Olathe South reaffirms the committee’s decision to update the Code of Student Conduct to reflect this recommended change," according to a school district email sent to KSHB 41.

KSHB 41 reported on claims of racism in the last year at Olathe South High School.

During this year's spring semester, Olathe South sophomore Kirubel Solomon said white students carved the n-word into a piece of metal and handed it to him. He said smaller incidents of racial harassment at the school led to that moment.

Solomon said he finally reported what he experienced.

"That I don't know, it just lit me up," Solomon said in a May interview with KSHB 41.

At a recent district meeting, Solomon’s father spoke about his son’s experience and urged the board to make a change.

“My son has been hurt, humiliated and agonized because of his race," Solomon said. "I cannot imagine the pain he felt when he heard that word against him as if he were less than human. No one should ever make you all feel less than who you are.”

Harassment is currently a Class II offense in the Olathe School District.

The punishments at the high school level range from a meeting with administrators for a first offense to long-term suspension for 3 or more offenses. Any Class 2 offenses can be referred to local law enforcement.

A Class III offense within the district is automatically referred to law enforcement.

There are only three options for punishment at the high school level for Class III offenses; short-term suspension, long-term suspension, and expulsion.

The district says approval of the change to the code of conduct is a future action item from the June school board agenda.