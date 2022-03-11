Olathe Snow Brigade shovels snow for those in need during snow storms

OLATHE KAN. — Living in the midwest, shoveling is part of the deal even in March.

However, shoveling isn’t often paired with Jack Reynold’s attitude.

“I’m just lucky and happy to do it,” Reynold said.

Reynold's daughter Paula, weighed in on her father's work ethic.

“He’s usually the one that doesn’t stop,” Paula said. “My sister and I are the ones taking breaks.”

But its who’s driveway he’s shoveling that makes the difference.

For the last seven years, Reynold has been a part of the Olathe Snow Brigade, a group of volunteers who shovel for those in need.

“It’s just really hard for me to do it,” Barbara, whose house Reynold shoveled, said. “It’s not a lot of fun getting older, just saying, so all the help it really means a lot.”

Every time it snows, Reynold hits the driveways.

“This year I cut back to six,” he said.

Last year he had eight homes on his list.

“A little lady came to do the door [and] she asked me what I was doing and I said I was with the Olathe Snow Brigade," Reynold said. "And I’d be done in a few minutes and she looked at me and said 'You must be in pretty good shape, cause you’re no spring chicken.'”

At 76-years-old, Reynold says there’s no end in sight when it comes to his help and another winter season.

“It helps out people who can’t get out and do it for themselves,” he said. “We only go out a few times a year it’s not Buffalo, New York.”