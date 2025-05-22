Olathe West gamer levels up to University of Kansas eSports roster

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia.

An Olathe West High School senior is making school history as the first student to land a Division I spot for eSports.

Elijah Custer will join KU's eSports team next year, bringing his gaming skills to the collegiate level.

For Custer, gaming is in his DNA.

"My parents got me hooked on that at like a really young age," said Custer. "I moved around a lot because my dad was in the army, so most of the friends I made would end up like I would end up hanging out with them online.”

His game of choice is Rocket League.

"It’s basically soccer, but with cars, and then you can fly around and boost around and go crazy, like, super fast,” said Custer.

When Custer started high school, he never would’ve imagined playing his favorite game in college would be an option.

"Four years ago, I never thought like I would be the first person to do something, like at my school,” said Custer. “It's just crazy to think about.”

The eSports industry has skyrocketed in recent years. According to Statista, the United States is the largest market worldwide, generating more than $1 billion annually.

The popularity of eSports continues to grow in Kansas as well.

"In April, KSHSAA, our governing body for high school athletics, went ahead and sanctioned eSports as an activity. So starting next year, everybody can compete across the state," said Jay Novacek, Olathe West principal.

Novacek supports eSports, and students getting involved at school.

"One of the things I tell our kids all the time is, 'Love your school, and your school will love you back,'" Novaceck said. "And we have a lot of kids that love video games."

While this latest level up wasn’t one Custer had in mind, it’s one he’s proud of.

"Getting to play professional video games… It's definitely cool to think like that's something that I'll be doing, like, while I'm at college," Custer said.

Custer is the first to receive a Division I spot, and one of his teammates, Elijah Kennedy, is the first to receive a scholarship.

