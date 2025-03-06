OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe West Theatre presents 'The Play That Goes Wrong' and wants the public to see their hard work!

It's about a group of kids going to a community theater, trying to put on a show, but everything goes wrong.

"It's just a very funny show about so much stuff going wrong," said Teddy Garcia, who plays Robert in the show. "I think this is the hardest show that I've worked on because it's so hard to make stuff go wrong. It's definitely the hardest show, but it's been very fun and I'm really excited for people to see it."

Lotus Brashear, who is one of the student publicity managers, says this show highlights the importance of mistakes, where sometimes you learn, and in this case, sometimes you laugh.

"Theater is a very learning experience," Brashear said. "This whole process has been a learning experience because there's so much we have to do. And so I think it's going to be hope, I think it's going to be happiness, I think it'll be laughter definitely because this show is hilarious and I definitely think it's going to be a great experience for anyone who comes and sees it."

Any set pieces that may come down during the show, is intentional.

Garcia hopes the audience gets some laughs in, and people enjoy their time.

"They come, they relax and that they just get a good laughter out and just have a good time," Garcia said. "Sharing laughter, sharing joy, in times where there's not a lot of joy, where there's not a lot of laughter; I think that the arts brings us together like all sitting down and sitting on stage and watching something so beautiful happen is just so great and moving to be honest."

Brashear says this show has been all about connection, which she believes is what theater is all about.

"That's what theater is, is connection and emotions," Brashear said. "Putting in the time has been one of the best parts and the hours that we spend here just builds you up as a person."

All the students who are a part of this play put in over 80 hours of work for this show; even coming in on snow days to rehearse.

"All of these hours, even though they're so long and so tiring, it truly is worth it," Brashear said.

Shows will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Olathe West High School.

Tickets range between five and ten dollars.

