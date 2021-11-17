Olathe woman reported missing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was reported missing from the Olathe, Kansas, area Friday.

Shaylah Demeire, 18, was last seen Thursday wearing a gray hoodie with a basketball tournament emblem, gray sweatpants and Nike high-top shoes.

Demeire is approximately five feet, two inches tall. She has brown hair with purple highlights and a hoop nose ring.

According to the Olathe Police Department, she was without her prescribed medication.

Anyone with information on Demeire's whereabouts is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.