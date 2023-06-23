Olathe woman returns from humanitarian trip to Ukraine with strong resolve to help

OLATHE, Kan. — Paige Barrows tried to prepare herself ahead of a trip to Ukraine for a humanitarian mission.

“I was on some level prepared,” Burrows said. “But seeing it in person is a whole different experience.”

Barrows is back in Olathe, Kansas, after spending roughly two weeks in Ukraine distributing generators, helmets, clothing, personal hygiene items and a various other supplies.

The mother of two has been to Ukraine before, living in Ukraine from 2010-2012 as a Peace Corps member teaching English. Since Russia invaded the country in early 2022, Barrows has raised money to support her network in Ukraine.

“This isn’t just about Ukraine and protecting Ukraine. This is our issue, too,” Burrows said.

While in Ukraine, she helped furnish a bomb shelter at the school where she taught English. She met several students from her time in the country, one of whom is now a medic in the army.

“It was kind of surreal seeing him. From knowing him as this boy in school, and here he is, a grown man, a solider and brave,” Barrows said.

She got within a mile of the front line but witnessed the destruction from the chaos, hearing air raid sirens and ducking into bomb shelters.

“You can see evidence of a war throughout the country,” she remembered clearly.

Seeing the damage in person and feeling the gratitude from Ukrainians strengthened her resolve to continue her dedication to helping the country. Barrows continues to raise money on her GoFundMe page and other channels.

She’ll send the money to her connections overseas or use it to send specific supplies to volunteers on the ground. Barrows hasn’t ruled out a return to the country for the third time.

“Every time I leave, they say, ‘You’re going to [come] back to us, right?’ And I say, ‘Yes, of course.’ I think they believe me now,” Barrows said with a smile.

